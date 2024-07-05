Rhinos are poised to field a full-strength back division against Betfred Super League’s bottom club, but some key forwards and young players remain on the long-term casualty list. Interim-coach Chev Walker today (Friday) provided an update on the injury situation and news of when some players might be back on the field. Here’s details of all nine ruled out of this weekend’s match.
1. Tom Holroyd
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC three weeks ago, his first match back after two months sidelined with a similar issue. Interim-coach Chev Walker confirmed: "It is on-going, he's going to be out for a period. He's not going to play any time soon."Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley
The second-rower hasn't played since failing a head injury assessment during the Easter win at Castleford Tigers, but hopes to be back on the field this month. Interim-coach Chev Walker said: "He is close, he will be in full training sometime soon."Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Morgan Gannon
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this year, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Kieran Hudson
The former Castleford front-rower, who missed the whole of last season with an Achilles injury, played in Rhinos' reserves and on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers before picking up up a hamstring problem. He is now back in full training and could feature for the reserves this month.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Leon Ruan
The forward missed the Leigh game because of a hip injury sustained in a reserves match, but is not expected to be a long-term absentee.Photo: Steve Riding
6. Luis Roberts
The centre or winger has missed three successive games because of a groin issue. A return date has not been confirmed.Photo: Steve Riding
