Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates with star man in doubt after Wigan Warriors loss

At least one member of the Leeds Rhinos team crushed 50-0 by Wigan Warriors last weekend will miss Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

Rhinos picked up a suspension during the Wigan defeat and an injury concern. Here’s their latest casualty list and when unavailable players could be back in action.

The full-back suffered a potentially season-ending stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a potentially season-ending stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea centre/winger, who is contracted until the end of 2027, has not returned to England following paternity leave in Australia, putting his Rhinos future in doubt.

2. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea centre/winger, who is contracted until the end of 2027, has not returned to England following paternity leave in Australia, putting his Rhinos future in doubt. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The England winger returned from a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Wigan, but didn’t look fully fit. He will be assessed before this weekend’s game.

3. Ash Handley

The England winger returned from a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Wigan, but didn’t look fully fit. He will be assessed before this weekend’s game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sezer could have played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and is on a 28-day concussion protocol.

4. Aidan Sezer

Sezer could have played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and is on a 28-day concussion protocol. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
