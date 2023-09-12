At least one member of the Leeds Rhinos team crushed 50-0 by Wigan Warriors last weekend will miss Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.
Rhinos picked up a suspension during the Wigan defeat and an injury concern. Here’s their latest casualty list and when unavailable players could be back in action.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a potentially season-ending stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Nene Macdonald
The Papua New Guinea centre/winger, who is contracted until the end of 2027, has not returned to England following paternity leave in Australia, putting his Rhinos future in doubt. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Ash Handley
The England winger returned from a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Wigan, but didn’t look fully fit. He will be assessed before this weekend’s game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Aidan Sezer
Sezer could have played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and is on a 28-day concussion protocol. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com