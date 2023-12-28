Leeds Rhinos hope to have a fully-fit squad available when Betfred Super League kicks off in February, despite a host of players missing their first pre-season game.
Leeds fielded a total of 22 players when they beat Wakefield Trinity 41-22 on Boxing Day, but 13 members of the full-time squad were unavailable and two who did feature picked up knocks. Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed a young team will visit Bradford Bulls for Rhinos’ second warm-up match on Sunday, January 28 and an academy/reserve lineup will be on duty at Hunslet the following Friday.
Injuries-permitting, Smith plans to give a run out to his first-choice side in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Super League round two opponents Hull KR at AMT Headingley on Sunday, February 4, 12 days before the competition opener at home to Salford Red Devils. Here’s who missed the Boxing Day derby and why, plus when they could be back in action.
1. David Fusitu’a
The winger was named in the squad for Boxing Day, but missed the game on compassionate leave following the death of a family member. He is expected to be available for Rhinos’ remaining pre-season games. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
2. Harry Newman
The England centre is in training after returning from international duty, but was not risked on Boxing Day. He will be available to face Bradford but is more likely to feature in Rhinos’ final pre-season game, against Hull KR. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Paul Momirovski
Signed from Sydney Roosters, the centre got married in Australia over Christmas and will begin training with Leeds early in the new year. Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images
4. Brodie Croft
Signed from Salford Red Devils, the 2022 Man of Steel missed the Boxing Day game because of a prior commitment in Australia, but is likely to play in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
5. Mikolaj Oledzki
The prop was not risked against Wakefield, following illness, but is set to play in at least one pre-season game. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Tom Holroyd
The front-rower is recovering from a knee injury suffered last season, but is set to play in at least one pre-season game. Photo: Leeds Rhinos