Leeds fielded a total of 22 players when they beat Wakefield Trinity 41-22 on Boxing Day, but 13 members of the full-time squad were unavailable and two who did feature picked up knocks. Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed a young team will visit Bradford Bulls for Rhinos’ second warm-up match on Sunday, January 28 and an academy/reserve lineup will be on duty at Hunslet the following Friday.