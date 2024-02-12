Two members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad have been ruled out by coach Rohan Smith, but five who missed the final pre-season game, against Hull KR on February 4, are hopeful of being cleared to play this week. Here’s who is in doubt for this week and potential return dates for the confirmed absentees.
1. David Fusitu'a
The winger didn't play in pre-season because oif a family bereavement and then a slight niggle with a knee. He is expected to be available for this week's game. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Tom Holroyd
Missed all three first team warm-up games following a knee clean-out at the end of last season. He could come into contention this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. James Bentley
A coincussion suffered in August ended his 2023 campaign and he sustained minor ankle and shoulder injuries last month, keeping him out of the pre-season games. The injuries aren't long-term and he could come into contention this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Sam Lisone
The powerful front-rower had surgery after suffering a broken thumb in the Boxing Day win against Wakefield. He hasn't featured since and was initially ruled out of round one, but has said he is keen to strap up the damaged digit and play this week. Photo: James Hardisty
5. James McDonnell
The seconjd-rower suffered a hamstring problem in a wrestling session and won't play this week, but the injury is not believed to be long-term. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Mickael Goudemand
The off-season signing from Catalans Dragons missed Rhinos' final two first team trial games with a “very mild” pectoral muscle strain, but could be in contention to face Salford. Photo: Steve Riding