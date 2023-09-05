Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after new setbacks in win at Hull FC
At least nine Leeds Rhinos players could be unavailable for Saturday’s visit of Betfred Super League leaders Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
Zane Tetevano, who had heart surgery during the summer and has not played since May, has left the club after agreeing an early release from his Rhinos contract.
Both David Fuisitu’a and James McDonnell returned from back injuries in last Saturday’s win at Hull FC, but there was a surprise omission from that team and another player limped off during the match.
Here’s Rhinos’ latest casualty list.
