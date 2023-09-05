Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after new setbacks in win at Hull FC

At least nine Leeds Rhinos players could be unavailable for Saturday’s visit of Betfred Super League leaders Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST

Zane Tetevano, who had heart surgery during the summer and has not played since May, has left the club after agreeing an early release from his Rhinos contract.

Both David Fuisitu’a and James McDonnell returned from back injuries in last Saturday’s win at Hull FC, but there was a surprise omission from that team and another player limped off during the match.

Here’s Rhinos’ latest casualty list.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea centre’s Rhinos future is in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia in time for last week’s game.

2. Nene MacDonald

The Papua New Guinea centre’s Rhinos future is in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia in time for last week’s game. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Winger Handley was named in Rhinos’ initial squad for the game at Hull, but missed out because of a foot injury. Coach Rohan Smith said he is “sort of a week-to-week proposition at this point in time”.

3. Ash Handley

Winger Handley was named in Rhinos’ initial squad for the game at Hull, but missed out because of a foot injury. Coach Rohan Smith said he is “sort of a week-to-week proposition at this point in time”. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Scrum-half Sezer was concussed in training before the match at Hull. He will only be available for Saturday’s game if he passes the sport’s head injury protocol.

4. Aidan Sezer

Scrum-half Sezer was concussed in training before the match at Hull. He will only be available for Saturday’s game if he passes the sport’s head injury protocol. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

