Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after new setback in win v Warrington Wolves

Two names have been scratched off Leeds Rhinos’ casualty roster, but they have picked up a new concern.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

Harry Newman was among Rhinos’ substitutes in last Sunday’s 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves and got through unscathed in his first game since suffering a hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26.

Morgan Gannon, who sustained ankle damage in the same match, made his comeback as a second half substitute in the reserves’ 18-16 defeat by Warrington the same afternoon, playing at stand-off and scoring a try.

Here’s Rhinos’ current casualty list and potential return dates.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He was at Sunday’s game in a protective boot and could play again this year, if Rhinos reach the play-offs.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He was at Sunday's game in a protective boot and could play again this year, if Rhinos reach the play-offs.

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again, but the odds of him playing again this season are lengthening.

2. Zane Tetevano

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again, but the odds of him playing again this season are lengthening.

The French prop hobbled out of the defeat by Leigh Leopards on August 4 with his second plantar fascia (foot) injury in three months. He has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

3. Justin Sangare

The French prop hobbled out of the defeat by Leigh Leopards on August 4 with his second plantar fascia (foot) injury in three months. He has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Second-rower McDonnell was replaced after suffering a back spasm in the first half of the win over Warrington. Coach Rohan Smith said after the game he could have gone back on in an emergency, but is in doubt for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

4. James McDonnell

Second-rower McDonnell was replaced after suffering a back spasm in the first half of the win over Warrington. Coach Rohan Smith said after the game he could have gone back on in an emergency, but is in doubt for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

