Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after latest blows in loss to Leigh Leopards

New names were added to Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list before and during their home defeat by Leigh Leopards.
Sam Walters missed the game and another front-rower, Justin Sangare, limped off early in the second half, but there could be some good news before Rhinos’ next match, against Warrington Wolves.
Here’s Rhinos’ latest injury list and potential return dates.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks and the damage is potentially season-ending. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
2. David Fusitu'a
The winger failed a head injury test in the first half at St Helens, ruling him out of last week’s game. If he passes the concussion protocol, he will be available to face Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Sunday, August 20. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Harry Newman
Centre Newman returned to team training last week after recovering from the serious hamstring injury sustained at home to St Helens on May 26. He could be in contention to face Warrington. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com