Leeds Rhinos picked up a new injury concern in their crucial win at Salford Red Devils.
Substitute forward James Donaldson lasted just six minutes in the second half before going off for a head injury assessment.
That is set to keep him out of Friday’s big match at home to Hull KR , but Leeds expect to have a key player back in action this week.
Here’s a rundown of which players are likely to be missing and when they could be back, along with who is set to return against the Robins.
1. Harry Newman
The centre suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks. He is around half way through that and, if everything goes to schedule, could be back on the field in the middle of next month. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Blake Austin
The in-form stand-off missed the Salford game through a one-match suspension and will be available to face Hull KR on Friday. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Zane Tetevano.
Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Justin Sangare.
The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23 and is two games into what was expected to be a three-match layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com