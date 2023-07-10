Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after latest blow in Salford win

Leeds Rhinos picked up a new injury concern in their crucial win at Salford Red Devils.
By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

Substitute forward James Donaldson lasted just six minutes in the second half before going off for a head injury assessment.

That is set to keep him out of Friday’s big match at home to Hull KR , but Leeds expect to have a key player back in action this week.

Here’s a rundown of which players are likely to be missing and when they could be back, along with who is set to return against the Robins.

The centre suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks. He is around half way through that and, if everything goes to schedule, could be back on the field in the middle of next month.

1. Harry Newman

The centre suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks. He is around half way through that and, if everything goes to schedule, could be back on the field in the middle of next month.

The in-form stand-off missed the Salford game through a one-match suspension and will be available to face Hull KR on Friday.

2. Blake Austin

The in-form stand-off missed the Salford game through a one-match suspension and will be available to face Hull KR on Friday.

Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season.

3. Zane Tetevano.

Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, was ruled out "indefinitely" after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season.

The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23 and is two games into what was expected to be a three-match layoff.

4. Justin Sangare.

The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23 and is two games into what was expected to be a three-match layoff.

