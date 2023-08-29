Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after double blow v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos’ injury list is lengthening at the business end of the season.
Rhinos lost a key man early in last Sunday’s 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield Giants, after another joined the casualty list before kick-off.
But Morgan Gannon came through his return from an ankle injury unscathed and Leeds hope to have players back for Saturday’s visit to Hull FC.
Here’s the latest situation.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. With Rhinos now unlikely to qualify for the play-offs, his season appears to be over. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. David Fusitu’a
Winger Fusitu’a was a surprise absentee against Huddersfield, because of a back injury. He is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Hull FC. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Nene Macdonald
The three-quarter was unavailable for the Giants game after returning home to Australia to attend the birth of his child. He is due back this week and will be in contention for Saturday, if he is not delayed by the recent air traffic problems. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He underwent surgery to fix a hole in his heart and was playing again this year, but that is looking increasingly unlikely. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com