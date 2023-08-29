Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after double blow v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos’ injury list is lengthening at the business end of the season.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

Rhinos lost a key man early in last Sunday’s 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield Giants, after another joined the casualty list before kick-off.

But Morgan Gannon came through his return from an ankle injury unscathed and Leeds hope to have players back for Saturday’s visit to Hull FC.

Here’s the latest situation.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. With Rhinos now unlikely to qualify for the play-offs, his season appears to be over.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. With Rhinos now unlikely to qualify for the play-offs, his season appears to be over. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Winger Fusitu’a was a surprise absentee against Huddersfield, because of a back injury. He is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Hull FC.

2. David Fusitu’a

Winger Fusitu’a was a surprise absentee against Huddersfield, because of a back injury. He is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Hull FC. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The three-quarter was unavailable for the Giants game after returning home to Australia to attend the birth of his child. He is due back this week and will be in contention for Saturday, if he is not delayed by the recent air traffic problems.

3. Nene Macdonald

The three-quarter was unavailable for the Giants game after returning home to Australia to attend the birth of his child. He is due back this week and will be in contention for Saturday, if he is not delayed by the recent air traffic problems. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He underwent surgery to fix a hole in his heart and was playing again this year, but that is looking increasingly unlikely.

4. Zane Tetevano

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He underwent surgery to fix a hole in his heart and was playing again this year, but that is looking increasingly unlikely. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

