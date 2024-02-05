Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after 9 miss out v Hull KR and 1 picks up knock

On the face of it, Leeds Rhinos have numerous injury concerns ahead of Betfred Super League round one, particularly in the pack. But is the situation really that bad?
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 17:14 GMT

Rhinos were without 10 members of their first team squad for James Donaldson’s testimonial match last Sunday - when they beat Hull KR 26-18 - and another picked up a knock during the game. With Leeds’ season kicking off on February 16, when Salford Red Devils visit AMT Headingley, that could be a concern.

However, none of the injuries is believed to be long-term and one player previously ruled out of the competitive opener could now be back in contention. Here’s a rundown of Rhinos’ injuries and when players are expected back on the field.

The winger did not play in pre-season, having missed the Boxing Day game due to a family bereavement and Donaldson’s testimonial because of a slight niggle with a knee. He is expected to be available for round one.

1. David Fusitu'a

The centre has yet to play for Rhinos following his move from Sydney Roosters. He had a commitment in Australia last weekend, which was arranged before he signed, but is due back in Leeds this week and expected to be available for Rhinos’ first competitive game.

2. Paul Momirovski

The England prop had a knee clean out at the end of last season. He didn't play in Rhinos’ warm-up games but is yet to be ruled out of the Super League opener.

3. Tom Holroyd.

Now fully recovered from the concussion which ended his season last August, Bentley sustained minor ankle and shoulder injuries last month, but has a chance of featuring against Salford.

4. James Bentley

The powerful front-rower had an operation after suffering a broken thumb in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. He was initially ruled out of Super League round one, but speaking after the Hull KR game, Smith said: “Sam says he’s strapping his thumb up to play.”

5. Sam Lisone

Second-rower McDonnell was set to play at Bradford, but missed the game after suffering what Smith said was an “innocuous little twist” during a wrestling session. The injury is not believed to be long-term.

6. James McDonnell

