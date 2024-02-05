Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates after 9 miss out v Hull KR and 1 picks up knock

Rhinos were without 10 members of their first team squad for James Donaldson’s testimonial match last Sunday - when they beat Hull KR 26-18 - and another picked up a knock during the game. With Leeds’ season kicking off on February 16, when Salford Red Devils visit AMT Headingley, that could be a concern.
However, none of the injuries is believed to be long-term and one player previously ruled out of the competitive opener could now be back in contention. Here’s a rundown of Rhinos’ injuries and when players are expected back on the field.
1. David Fusitu'a
The winger did not play in pre-season, having missed the Boxing Day game due to a family bereavement and Donaldson’s testimonial because of a slight niggle with a knee. He is expected to be available for round one. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Paul Momirovski
The centre has yet to play for Rhinos following his move from Sydney Roosters. He had a commitment in Australia last weekend, which was arranged before he signed, but is due back in Leeds this week and expected to be available for Rhinos’ first competitive game. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Tom Holroyd.
The England prop had a knee clean out at the end of last season. He didn't play in Rhinos’ warm-up games but is yet to be ruled out of the Super League opener. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. James Bentley
Now fully recovered from the concussion which ended his season last August, Bentley sustained minor ankle and shoulder injuries last month, but has a chance of featuring against Salford. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Sam Lisone
The powerful front-rower had an operation after suffering a broken thumb in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. He was initially ruled out of Super League round one, but speaking after the Hull KR game, Smith said: “Sam says he’s strapping his thumb up to play.” Photo: James Hardisty
6. James McDonnell
Second-rower McDonnell was set to play at Bradford, but missed the game after suffering what Smith said was an “innocuous little twist” during a wrestling session. The injury is not believed to be long-term. Photo: Steve Riding