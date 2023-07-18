Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential Harry Newman return date revealed

Leeds Rhinos picked up a fresh injury in their defeat by Hull KR, but there is encouraging news about one of their long-term casualties.
A weekend without a game, because of the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals, gives players added time to get over bumps and bruises before Rhinos return to action in a tough game at St Helens on Friday, July 28.
Here’s Rhinos’ latest injury list and when their casualties could be back.
1. Harry Newman
Centre Newman is stepping up training as he recovers from a serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. If everything goes to schedule, he is aiming to be back for the home game against Warrington Wolves on August 20. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Blake Austin.
The stand-off failed a head injury assessment in the second half of last Friday’s loss to Hull KR, meaning an automatic 11-day stand-down. He will be available for the game at St Helens on July 28, if he passes concussion protocols. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Derrell Olpherts
The winger was dropped to Rhinos’ reserves last month and has had a “mild calf issue” for the past couple of weeks, according to coach Rohan Smith. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com