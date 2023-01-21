Leeds Rhinos' injury list in full as 7 players miss Leigh Leopards game and 2 return
With three and a half weeks to go until the new season, Leeds Rhinos have less than a clean bill of health.
Seven players were ruled out of Rhinos’ warm-up game at Leigh Leopards on Saturday, because of injury or a lack of training time.
The good news was David Fusitu’a return to the matchday squad after long-term injury, along with Jack Sinfield who missed the Boxing Day fixture against Wakefield Trinity.
Here’s which senior players weren’t included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad and why.
Harry Newman (squad number three): Not yet ready to return from the hamstring injury which ended his season last August.
Nene Macdonald (No 4): The new signing from Leigh suffered a quad injury playing for Papua New Guinea in their World Cup quarter-final against England in November and is “touch and go” for Super League round one.
Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Ruled out following shoulder surgery.
James Bentley (No 11): Picked up a minor knock in training.
Rhyse Martin (No 12): Returned to training at the start of this month following World Cup duty with PNG.
Cameron Smith (No 13): Has recovered from off-season elbow surgery, but picked up a minor calf muscle ‘niggle’ in training.
Luke Hooley (No 21): Damaged an ankle in training before Christmas.