Three of those are from Rhinos’ top 20 players and another has been included for the first time this year, but won’t play this weekend. Though one star name has been ruled out for the entire campaign and a young rookie is unlikely to feature in 2025, two names have been crossed off last week’s casualty list, with halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley set to return from injury at Catalans. Here’s when the missing players could be back on the field.