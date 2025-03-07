Leeds Rhinos injury list for Catalans Dragons clash and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Mar 2025, 21:23 BST
Seven members of Leeds Rhinos’ 30-man first team squad weren’t available for inclusion in the initial 21 to face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan tomorrow (Saturday).

Three of those are from Rhinos’ top 20 players and another has been included for the first time this year, but won’t play this weekend. Though one star name has been ruled out for the entire campaign and a young rookie is unlikely to feature in 2025, two names have been crossed off last week’s casualty list, with halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley set to return from injury at Catalans. Here’s when the missing players could be back on the field.

1. Lachie Miller

The full-back began pre-season carrying a hamstring injury and subsequently picked up a calf muscle issue. Though named in this week’s 21, he won’t play, but could be available for next Friday’s Challenge Cup tie at St Helens Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Maika Sivo

Leeds’ star wing signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on January 26 and won’t play a competitive match this year. Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Cameron Smith

Leeds’ loose-forward and co-captain had an operation on an ankle injury last week. The recovery time is eight-10 weeks. Photo: Steve Riding

4. Tom Holroyd

The prop was suspended for two games following an incident in last week’s win against Castleford Tigers. He’ll be back in contention for the home game against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, Match 22. Photo: Steve Riding

5. Ben Littlewood

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is a couple of months away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6. Ned McCormack

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season. Photo: Tony Johnson

