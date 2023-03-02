The Ireland international is in contention to make his first appearance of the season when Leeds visit St Helens on Friday, though he could be held back another week.

That leaves five first team squad members on Rhinos’ injury list, here’s who they are and when they could be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Newman.

James Bentley hasn't played for Rhinos since last year's Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The centre has not played since Leeds’ win at Hull KR in August, 2022, when he suffered a third hamstring injury of the campaign. He is now close to being given the all-clear following surgery and come come into contention for next Friday’s visit of Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oledzki, Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022, suffered a shoulder injury in last September’s play-off win at Catalans Dragons. He played in the semi-final and Grand Final before having an operation and his return has been pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.

Morgan Gannon.

Harry Newman could make his Rhinos return next week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The teenage forward failed a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24 and was automatically stood down for 12 days under the RFL’s concussion protocols. He is not suffering any symptoms and will be back in contention next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An off-season signing from Batley, the full-back needed surgery after damaging an ankle in training. He hopes to be available within the next few weeks.

Max Simpson.

An acl injury could keep Max Simpson on the sidelines for the whole 2023 season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad