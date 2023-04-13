News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Hull FC clash

One first team player is due for a return to action this weekend, leaving just three names on Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list.

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Here’s the latest state of play as Rhinos prepare for a rematch with Hull FC at Headingley, seven weeks after the Black and Whites’ previous visit.

David Fusitu’a.

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He was initially expected to be sidelined for around six-eight weeks, but has had surgery and is now set for a three-month stint on the casualty list.

Derrell Olpherts misses out because of a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Derrell Olpherts misses out because of a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Derrell Olpherts misses out because of a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Derrell Olpherts.

The winger wasn’t in last week’s initial 21 and is missing again. Coach Rohan Smith revealed he suffered a calf injury against Hull KR, but no date has been given for his return.

Morgan Gannon.

David Fusitu'a has undergone surgery on his damaged ankle and will be sidelined for around 12 weeks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.David Fusitu'a has undergone surgery on his damaged ankle and will be sidelined for around 12 weeks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
David Fusitu'a has undergone surgery on his damaged ankle and will be sidelined for around 12 weeks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 19-year-old forward has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He was cleared by a specialist several weeks ago, but Leeds’ backroom staff took extra time to work on his tackle technique and add size and strength in the gym. He is set to feature for the reserves in Friday’s curtain-raiser against Hull.

Max Simpson.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Players on loan:

Joe Gibbons is on loan at Keighley Cougars. Picture by Tony Johnson.Joe Gibbons is on loan at Keighley Cougars. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Joe Gibbons is on loan at Keighley Cougars. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars), Oli Field (York Knights).

