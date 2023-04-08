Including the injury doubts, Rhinos have five players on their casualty list. Here’s when they could be back.

David Fusitu’a.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger suffered what coach Rohan Smith described as a “decent” ankle ligament injury in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He is expected to be sidelined for around six-eight weeks.

David Fusitu'a is the latest name on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Nene Macdonald.

The Papua New Guinea three-quarter missed last week’s game with a calf muscle problem, but could return against Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger/centre was expected to be sidelined for around four-six weeks after suffering lateral ankle ligament damage against Wakefield Trinity on March 10, but has been named in the squad for Sunday, though he remains an injury doubt.

Morgan Gannon has been given the all clear following a concussion, but is not yet in contention for selection. Picture Tony Johnson.

Morgan Gannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old forward has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He has been cleared by a specialist and is in full training, but Leeds are taking time to work on his tackle technique and add size and strength in the gym.

Max Simpson.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.