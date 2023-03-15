Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Castleford Tigers derby

Suffered damage to a lateral ankle ligament against Wakefield Trinity last Friday and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Mikolaj Oledzki.

Mikolaj Oledzki could be back on the field for Rhinos at the end of this month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022 suffered a shoulder injury in last September’s play-off win at Catalans Dragons. He played in the semi-final and Grand Final before having an operation and his return has been pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.

Morgan Gannon.

The 19-year-old forward failed a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He completed a mandatory 12-day stand down under the RFL’s concussion protocols, but Rhinos say they won’t rush him back, bearing in mind his age and the fact he had a similar layoff at the end of last season.

Ash Handley is the latest name on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Steve Riding

Signed last autumn from Batley Bulldogs, the full-back needed surgery after damaging an ankle in pre-season training. He is set to make his comeback for Rhinos’ reserves at Castleford on Saturday.

Max Simpson.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.