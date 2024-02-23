Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injuries, doubts and potential return dates ahead of Catalans after concerns mount v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos could potentially be without five front-rowers for next Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT

Leeds are sweating on the fitness of their numbers eight and 10, Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd, who both missed Thursday’s Betfred Super League round two defeat at Hull KR. Two more props could face a disciplinary charge and another is not yet available for selection following a 13-month injury layoff. Rhinos also have at least two backs on the casualty list, with a concern over another. Here’s who’s in doubt or definitely ruled out, plus potential return dates.

Leeds Rhinos are facing injury and disciplinary worries.

1. Rhinos huddle (Steve).jpg

Leeds Rhinos are facing injury and disciplinary worries. Photo: Steve Riding

The full-back was due to play at Hull KR, but dropped out an hour before kick-off because of illness. He is being assessed but was “not feeling the best” on Thursday evening, according to coach Rohan Smith.

2. Lachie Miller

The full-back was due to play at Hull KR, but dropped out an hour before kick-off because of illness. He is being assessed but was “not feeling the best” on Thursday evening, according to coach Rohan Smith. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Knee and calf problems prevented the winger playing in pre-season and he missed the round one win over Salford, after being named in the initial 21-man squad. He is expected to be out of action for around another six weeks following knee surgery.

3. David Fusitu'a

Knee and calf problems prevented the winger playing in pre-season and he missed the round one win over Salford, after being named in the initial 21-man squad. He is expected to be out of action for around another six weeks following knee surgery. Photo: Simon Hulme

Rhinos’ 2021 and 2022 player of the year suffered damage to a shoulder against Salford in round one last week. At this stage, it is not believed to be serious and the prop could be in contention for the round three visit of Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 2.

4. Mikolaj Oledzki

Rhinos’ 2021 and 2022 player of the year suffered damage to a shoulder against Salford in round one last week. At this stage, it is not believed to be serious and the prop could be in contention for the round three visit of Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rhinos’ new number 10 has not played since undergoing knee surgery late last year. Coach Smith says he is “probably still a couple of weeks away”, though the long turnaround could give him a chance for the Catalans game.

5. Tom Holroyd

Rhinos’ new number 10 has not played since undergoing knee surgery late last year. Coach Smith says he is “probably still a couple of weeks away”, though the long turnaround could give him a chance for the Catalans game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The substitute prior was sin-binned against Hull KR for a high tackle. The match review panel will study the incident on Monday.

6. Sam Lisone

The substitute prior was sin-binned against Hull KR for a high tackle. The match review panel will study the incident on Monday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

