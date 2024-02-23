Leeds are sweating on the fitness of their numbers eight and 10, Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd, who both missed Thursday’s Betfred Super League round two defeat at Hull KR. Two more props could face a disciplinary charge and another is not yet available for selection following a 13-month injury layoff. Rhinos also have at least two backs on the casualty list, with a concern over another. Here’s who’s in doubt or definitely ruled out, plus potential return dates.