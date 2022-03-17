Leeds Rhinos include three York City Knights players in reserves squad to face Wigan Warriors.
Three York City Knights players will feature on loan for Rhinos reserves in Friday's home game against Wigan Warriors' second string at Stanningley (7pm).
By Peter Smith
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:16 pm
Full-back Myles Harrison and winger AJ Towse - who both made their Knights debut aged 17 in a Challenge Cup clash with Wigan last year - have joined Rhinos on a short-term deal, along with utility-player Toby Warren.
Corey Johnson, who started at hooker for Rhinos against Hull last week, is also included in the reserves' squad for tomorrow.
Rhinos' squad is: Aldridge, Edgell, Field, Gatus, Gibbons, Harrison, Higgins, Hird, Johnson, Salkeld, Simpson, Sinfield, Snee, Spear, Towse, Turner, Warren.