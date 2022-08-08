Leeds Rhinos hit by THREE more bans: Castleford Tigers player also suspended by match review panel

Rhinos will be without winger David Fusitu’a and scrum-half Aidan Sezer for their next two games and goal kicking second-rower Rhyse Martin will miss Friday’s visit to Hull KR.

The RFL’s match review panel issued Fusitu’a with a two-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle and Sezer received a similar punishment for a grade C trip.

Martin was handed a one-game penalty notice for grade A dangerous contact.

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

His previous offence was on August 13 last year, meaning he was less than a week away from being eligible for a zero-match penalty notice.

Players and clubs have until 11am on Tuesday to challenge the punishment, but would risk an extra game being added if the appeal was deemed ‘frivolous’ by the disciplinary hearing.

The latest bans mean Rhinos will be without five players through suspension for Friday’s game, which is crucial to their Betfred Super League top-six hopes.

Matt Prior began a two-game ban against Salford and fellow prop Tom Holroyd is one week away from completing a 10-match suspension.

It is the first time Fusitu’a, Sezer and Martin have been suspended this year, though the winger received a zero-game penalty notice for a grade A offence earlier in the campaign.

A total of 26 charges have been issued to 17 different members of Rhinos’ first team squad since pre-season began.

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts has been suspended for the fifth time this season after being charged with grade B dangerous contact in Sunday’s defeat at St Helens.

He received a two-match penalty notice which will take the number of matches he has missed this year to eight.