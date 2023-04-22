The two-time Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup winners will be without at least three players - including England back Caitlin Beervers - for Sunday’s group game against Bradford Bulls at Weetwood Park (1pm).

Beevers was hurt during last week’s 80-0 Women’s Super League win at Huddersfield Giants and coach Lois Forsell confirmed: “Caitlin got a fracture in her clavicle so we will be missing her for probably around six weeks.

“Zoe Hornby got an injury in round one [against York], in a tackle that saw a yellow card on the day.

Caitlin Beevers is on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“She has got some rotator cuff damage and hopefully it’ll be a couple of weeks, rather than anything more.

“At Huddersfield we lost Elle Frain in the opening few minutes, she popped her shoulder scoring a try.

“Again, she’ll be a couple of weeks and we’ll have to see how it goes. Hopefully she won’t be out too long.”

Forsell admitted: “It is a tough one, all the players were chomping at the bit and to be ruled out early doors is frustrating for them as players, but as a squad we will get round them and make sure they are well looked after and they know we can’t wait for them to get back out there.

Elle Frain was injured scoring this try for Rhinos against Huddersfield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It’s sport and that happens. They are well aware of that, but they all have good attitudes towards their setbacks.”

Rhinos won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and 2019 and were runners-up to St Helens last year.

The final will be played at Wembley this year, on the same day as the men’s showpiece.

Rhinos are in a group with Super League tier one rivals Huddersfield Giants, Bulls from tier two and Championship side Oulton Raidettes.

Rhinos' Zoe Hornby was injured in the Super League round one loss to York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The four group winners will go through to the semi-finals and Forsell said: “Bradford will be tough.

“The Challenge Cup is a big competition for everyone and they’ll be relishing the opportunity to play in a Leeds-Bradford derby, as we are as well.

“Every club taking part in the Challenge Cup wants to go well. Our road to Wembley starts on Sunday and that’s a massive incentive for us.

“We missed out on the Challenge Cup last year and the opportunity to play at Wembley is something no female rugby league player has done yet. We want to start well and use every opportunity to perform.”

Off-season signing Bethan Dainton will return for Rhinos after representing the Army rugby union side last week and Mayzi Carter and Jenna Greening could both make their debut. Tara Moxon and Ella Johnson are set to feature for the first time this season.

Rhinos Women (v Bradford): from Robinson, Butcher, Nuttall, Hulme, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Dainton, Cudjoe, Lockwood, Gaines, Northrop, Moxon, Hayward, Glynn, Johnson, Greening, Casey, Carter.