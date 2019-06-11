Leeds Rhinos’ high-energy approach is big positive, says Tui Lolohea

MATCH-WINNER Tui Lolohea believes that Leeds Rhinos are finally moving in the right direction.

Lolohea scored the only try - with an interception which prevented a touchdown at the other end - in Leeds’ 10-0 win at Wakefield Trinity.

That was their second successive victory and though they remain third from bottom in Betfred Super League, Lolohea insisted it was a “a positive step forward”.

He said: “Hopefully we can continue doing the things we did on Friday.

“We are not quite there yet, we know we’ve still got stuff to work on, but two points at this time in the season is massive for us.”

Rhinos had been conceding an average of almost 27 points per game and the clean sheet was their first away from home in Super League since August, 2009, when they won 68-0 at Crusaders.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Leeds Rhinos' Jack Walker. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Wakey love to throw the ball around and for us to keep them to zero shows how good our defence was,” Lolohea added.

Rhinos forced Trinity into a number of errors and Leeds’ players made a point of celebrating every defensive win.

“I think it creates a bit of energy,” said Lolohea who came through his return from an ankle injury unscathed.

“I made two errors and the boys got behind me. It is not nice making an error, but they got around me and made me feel positive about it.

“We managed to defend our errors and that’s a positive as well.”

The wins over London Broncos and Wakefield will boost Rhinos’ confidence ahead of Friday’s huge home game against Wigan Warriors, according to Lolohea.

“People will probably think we are a write-off for the rest of the season, but we are not too far behind,” he noted.

“If we can continue to build on performances week-in, week-out we will go a long way.”

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Tui Lolohea's try against Wakefield on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Of the Wigan game, the Tongan international added: “That’s going to be a big one.

“I think, from what I have watched, it is always a big game when Leeds play Wigan.

“I am looking forward to being back out there and hopefully we can go again.”

Lolohea was signed from Wests Tigers as a stand-off, but has looked more at home in the full-back role.

Jack Walker is expected to be available this week following a hamstring problem which will give interim-coach Richard Agar a decision to make.

“I am enjoying it at full-back,” Lolohea confirmed.

“I have kind of been playing both this year with Jack being out.

“I am just willing to put my hand up for the team and do what I can. As long as we get the win, that’s what it’s all about.”

Of his spectacular interception try against Trinity, Lolohea recalled: “I haven’t been over for one in a while, since Bradford, so it was good to get it.

“I think it was just a bit of awareness. I saw Ash Handley track back and he was going to make the tackle so I thought I could get between the ball and the player.

“I think if I didn’t go for the ball maybe Wakefield would have then scored under the posts.”