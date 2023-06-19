Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium to stage two Challenge Cup semi-finals

Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium will stage two Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals next month.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

Rhinos will have home advantage in the last four of the women’s competition, against Wigan Warriors, on Sunday, July 23.

That will kick off at 2.15pm and is the first part of a double-header also including the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR (5pm).

The previous day, Warrington’s HJ Stadium will host York Valkyrie against St Helens in the women’s competition (11.45am) before Saints’ men take on Leigh Leopards (2.30pm).

Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

All four ties will be covered live by BBC Sport. BBC1 will broadcast Leigh versus St Helens and Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will be on BBC2. Both Women’s semi-finals will be streamed live on BBCiPlayer.

The finals will be played at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.

Rhinos celebrate victory over York in a Challenge Cup semi-final last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Rhinos celebrate victory over York in a Challenge Cup semi-final last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos celebrate victory over York in a Challenge Cup semi-final last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
