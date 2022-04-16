England face Brazil and Papua New Guinea take on Canada in 199 days’ time, on November 1.

Tournament organisers say ticket sales have exceeded the record for a women’s match in this country, set when Leeds Rhinos were beaten by St Helens in last year’s Super League Grand Final at Headingley.

Rhinos’ Caitlin Beevers played in that tie and is thrilled at the prospect of featuring in another groundbreaking occasion for the women’s game.

Rhinos beat York in a Super League semi-final last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“Playing at a World Cup in your own country is absolutely massive,” Beevers said.

“I think being able to play in front of friends and family just adds a bit more determination, of wanting to do well for your country.

“There’ll be record-breaking crowds and I think it is an exciting prospect for the game.”

More immediately, Rhinos have no fixture this weekend but are preparing for a Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final against York City Knights at Warrington on Sunday, April 24.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, left, tackles Georgie Hetherington during last year's Super League semi-final. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The winners will face either Saints, who did the treble last year, or Featherstone Rovers in the final at Elland Road on Saturday, May 7.

That game will be televised and Beevers admitted the prize at stake in the semi-finals is huge - and both the Cup final venue and prospect of a full house at the World Cup opener are proof the women’s game is booming.

“This is our hometown,” she said. “To be able to play not only at Headingley this season, but also having the final at Elland Road as well is absolutely huge.

“It shows the women’s game is going in the right direction; we keep getting bigger stadiums and bigger platforms.

“We have got to get there first, but with the squad we have, I am confident.

“We’ve recruited really well this season and we’ve had so many players come back from injury, it is practically like a new squad.

“Everyone has fitted in perfectly and it shows in the results so far.

“There’s a few areas in every performance we can keep improving on, but that comes as the weeks go on.”

Rhinos were unbeaten in the Challenge Cup group stage, but York - last year’s runners-up - will represent a much tougher test.

Their squad is based around a core of players recruited from the Castleford Tigers side which topped the Super League table and lost to Leeds in both finals three years ago.