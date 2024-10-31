England coach Shaun Wane has drafted two players into his initial 19-man squad for Saturday’s clash with Samoa at AMT Headingley.

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall is set to make his Test debut in place of Sydney Roosters star Dom Young, who suffered a hand injury during England’s 34-18 win in the series opener at Wigan last Sunday. Marshall’s clubmate Luke Thompson comes into contention after suspension, replacing new Huddersfiueld Giants signing Tom Burgess.

Marshall, who was Betfred Super League’s leading try-scorer this year, wore the England jersey against Fiji in a warm-up match before the 2022 World Cup, but that did not have full international status. A third Wigan player, the 20-year-old second-row Junior Nsemba, is also poised to make his international debut.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman is in the England squad for Saturday's Test against Samoa at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He and Warrington Wolves utility-player Ben Currie were unused members of last week’s squad. Centre Harry Newman retains his place as the only Leeds Rhinos player in England’s squad.

Wane said: “I’ve had to make a few changes to my 19 following on from last weekend’s victory and that is why having a strong squad is so important. I’m confident with the lads I have had to bring in.

“Our goal was always to win this series 2-0 and we have put ourselves in the position to achieve that on Saturday. We know Samoa will be better – but so will we. We’re all looking forward to getting back to Headingley, where we had great support when we completed a 3-0 series win against Tonga last year.”

England’s squad is: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Ethan Havard, Herbie Farnworth, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Liam Marshall, Mike McMeeken, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jack Welsby, George Williams.