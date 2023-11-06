Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman among 10 players charged or cautioned after England v Tonga third Test
Ten players have been charged or cautioned by an international match review panel following England’s third Test win over Tonga - including Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman.
England won 26-4 at AMT Headingley last Saturday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash after previous victories in St Helens and Huddersfield.
The game was studied by a panel including one representative of both nations. Here’s a list of the charges and cautions.
