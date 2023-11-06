Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman among 10 players charged or cautioned after England v Tonga third Test

Ten players have been charged or cautioned by an international match review panel following England’s third Test win over Tonga - including Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 18:19 GMT

England won 26-4 at AMT Headingley last Saturday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash after previous victories in St Helens and Huddersfield.

The game was studied by a panel including one representative of both nations. Here’s a list of the charges and cautions.

Grade A high tackle: recommended one-match suspension.

1. Tolutau Koula (Tonga)

Grade A high tackle: recommended one-match suspension. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous throw: recommended one-match suspension.

2. Latu Fainu (Tonga)

Grade A dangerous throw: recommended one-match suspension. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A contrary behaviour (hair pull): recommended one-match suspension.

3. Matty Lees (England)

Grade A contrary behaviour (hair pull): recommended one-match suspension. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A striking: recommended one-match suspension.

4. Siliva Havili (Tonga)

Grade A striking: recommended one-match suspension. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dangerous contact: caution.

5. Tom Burgess (England)

Dangerous contact: caution. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Dangerous contact: caution.

6. Mike McMeeken (England)

Dangerous contact: caution. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

