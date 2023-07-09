Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos hammer Wigan Warriors in Challenge Cup semi-final rehearsal

Leeds Rhinos warmed up for this month’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors with a convincing win at the same opposition in Betfred Women’s Super League today (Sunday).
By Petrer Smith
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST

A dominant second half performance powered Rhinos to a 52-0 victory at Robin Park, after they led only 8-0 at half-time.

All the first half points came in the opening eight minutes, through tries by Ruby Enright and Sophie Robinson.

Leeds took a grip on the game at the start of the second period with Izzy Northrop, Keara Bennett and Sophie Nuttall crossing by the 48th minute, two of those being converted by Caitlin Casey.

Sophie Robinson was one of Rhinos' scorers in their big win at Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Sophie Robinson was one of Rhinos' scorers in their big win at Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Tries by Caitlin Beevers, Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Bethan Dainton, Amy Hardcastle and Zoe Hornby, plus three more Casey conversions and one from Enright, sealed Rhinos’ win.

The sides meet again at Headingley on Sunday, July 23, when a place at Wembley will be up for grabs.

