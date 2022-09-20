The full-back turned centre scored both Rhinos’ touchdowns and made a succession of try-saving tackles in a 12-4 win over league leaders York City Knights.

England’s World Cup campaign begins against Brazil at Headingley on Tuesday, November 1 and the hosts’ squad is due to be confirmed next week.

Beevers Grand Final brace took her ttally to 13 tries in 14 appearances for Leeds this year, she insisted it will be an anxious wait to hear if she has been selected.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers with her player of the match trophy after the Grand Final. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I’m not the one who’s choosing the team, unfortunately,” she said. “I certainly hope it puts me in good stead for contention. I have got my fingers crossed.”

Sunday’s triumph was Beevers’ second Grand Final win, after Leeds’ victory against Castleford three years ago.

She said: “Since 2019 it is a fairly new team so this is a lot of the girls’ first trophy. To be able to do that for them is unreal.”

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers takes on York City Knights' Tara-Jane Stanley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Of her own performance, Beevers stressed: “A lot of the things - like the tries - are not individual efforts. The fact we got down there for me to be able to do those things shows how much of a team we are.

“I can’t get over how well the girls came together and we really performed in that game. They really put their bodies on the line.

“The thing we kept saying was, it was the last 80 minutes of our season. I think you could tell by the defensive efforts it definitely meant a lot to the girls.”

Leeds’ triumph also earned Beevers family bragging rights.

Caitlin Beevers scores Rhinos' first try in the Grand Final win over York. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Her cousin Carter Beevers, also a centre, played for Wakefield Trinity in the reserves’ Grand Final on the same day, but had to settle for a runners-up medal after a 40-12 loss to Wigan Warriors.