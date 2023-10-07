Reaching the Grand Final has been an impressive achievement for Leeds Rhinos after a turbulent year, but that is not enough for coach Lois Forsell.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos will face hosts York Valkyrie on Sunday in front of what is expected to be a record crowd for a Betfred Women’s Super League title decider, with more than 4,000 tickets already sold.

Leeds, the reigning champions, are Grand Final ever-presents since their debut season in 2018 and were Challenge Cup runners-up two months ago, as well as finishing third in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is despite captain Courtney Winfield-Hill’s retirement last autumn, the departure of star players Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche and Georgia Hale to the NRL Women’s competition in Australia and a series of long-term injuries.

York's Tara Jane Stanley lifts the Betfred Women's Super League leader's shield after Valkyrie completed an unbeaten campaign. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

When Leeds lost to York and St Helens in their opening two home league games, it seemed those rivals would dominate this year.

Rhinos finished six points behind York and one adrift of St Helens, who beat them at Wembley, but avenged that defeat with a golden-point play-off semi-final win at TW Stadium and Forsell insisted: “It is good to be in the Grand Final, but we’re going there to win it.”

Rhinos are known as a big-game team and Forsell said: “It is our trophy to retain. People speak about the players we’ve lost, but all that does is provide an opportunity for someone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stressed: “You look at our squad and there’s so many players who have taken that opportunity with both hands.

Rhinos celebrate after beating York in last year's Grand Final. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“They have been doing brilliantly, they have progressed and developed and become really good competitors. We are really proud of that.

"We can’t look at what could have happened, we just focus on what we can do. We’ve done that this year and the girls have been great.

“We are going there to win, not just to be there. We’ve got the potential and the belief that’s what we can and should be doing.”

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell with York rival Lindsay Anfield and the Betfred Women's Super League trophy at LNER Community Stadium which will host Sunday's final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York’s only defeat this year was by a point to Saints in a Challenge Cup semi-final. They won all their league games other than a 12-12 draw with Rhinos at LNER Community Stadium in July.

Valkyrie - who Rhinos defeated in last year’s Grand Final - will be favourites this weekend, but Leeds are unbeaten in four games since Wembley, including two victories at Saints.

“It is going to be a great final,” Forsell predicted. “York are a great team, we are a great team and I think we’ve got some good momentum with us which will definitely be a positive after some of the disruption we’ve had this year.

“It’s what finals are all about, you should never get to a final and think you’re playing against mediocre opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is two great teams going head to head and wanting to win the trophy, so we are looking forward to it.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Robinson, Beevers, Butcher, Nuttall, Hulme, Hornby, Bennett, Hardcastle, Dainton, Cudjoe, Lockwood, Gaines, Northrop, Frain, Moxon, Glynn, Greening, Casey, Murray, Enright, Sykes.