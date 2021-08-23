Giants scored two tries following the yellow card shown to Tetevano for an alleged late tackle.

However, the RFL's match review panel have decided to take no further action, meaning the Leeds star will be available for Wednesday's game at Wigan Warriors.

Their report stated: "Player is in the motion of making a tackle. Opponent has only just released the ball and player is committed to the tackle."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zane Tetevano was sin-binned against Huddersfield last week, but faces no further action. Picture by Jonathhan Gawthorpe.

Incidents involving Leeds' Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd and King Vuniyayawa were looked at, but did not result in a charge.

Wigan are set to be without centre Willie Isa and second-rower John Bateman.

Bateman received a one-game penalty notice after being sin-binned for dissent during last week's defeat by St Helens.

The former Bradford Bulls man was named in Wigan's initial squad, before the match review panel released its verdict and Wigan are expected to appeal against the grade A charge.

Wigan's Willie Isa, pictured in possession against Leigh, has been suspended for four matches. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Bateman's team mate Willie Isa received a three-game penalty notice for grade C striking and one for grade A striking with a forearm.

He was also cautioned for a shoulder charge.

Saints' Leeds-bound forward James Bentley received a one-match suspension for grade A kicking.

George Griffin was cautioned for dangerous contact during Castleford Tigers' derby win over Wakefield Trinity.