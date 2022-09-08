Leeds Rhinos game at Catalans Dragons to go ahead
Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League play-off at Catalans Dragons will go ahead as scheduled on Friday.
The RFL say rugby league will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning following her death on Thursday.
There will be no fixtures in England on Friday, meaning Dewsbury Rams’ Betfred Championship game at Sheffield Eagles is postponed.
As it is being played abroad, Rhinos’ tie in Perpignan, in the south of France, which begins the Super League play-offs, will take place with a minute’s silence before kick-off and players from both teams wearing black armbands.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer works out new Leeds United predicted Premier League finishing position and points tally after Brentford hiding plus relegation twist
-
2
Leeds United part-owners reveal relationship hope and city event after aggressive 49ers moves
-
3
Leeds United new boy Willy Gnonto's Thorp Arch impression revealed by direct competition
-
4
Leeds United reach ‘agreement’ for ‘highest standard’ defender, Whites ace could be on ‘last contract’ at club
-
5
EFL statement on games as Leeds United await Nottingham Forest clash news after Queen's passing
The same applies to the European Under-19s Championships final between Great Britain Community Lions and France in Italy on Saturday evening.
It is not yet clear if Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils or Rhinos’ academy semi-final against Warrington Wolves at Headingley the same day will be postponed.
An RFL statement said: “”Further announcements will be made about the weekend fixtures at all levels, including the community game, academy play-offs and the Betfred Women’s Super League Shield semi-finals, as soon as possible.”