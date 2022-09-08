Leeds Rhinos game at Catalans Dragons to go ahead

The RFL say rugby league will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning following her death on Thursday.

There will be no fixtures in England on Friday, meaning Dewsbury Rams’ Betfred Championship game at Sheffield Eagles is postponed.

As it is being played abroad, Rhinos’ tie in Perpignan, in the south of France, which begins the Super League play-offs, will take place with a minute’s silence before kick-off and players from both teams wearing black armbands.

Leeds Rhinos' play-off at Catalans will go ahead as scheduled on Friday. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

The same applies to the European Under-19s Championships final between Great Britain Community Lions and France in Italy on Saturday evening.

It is not yet clear if Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils or Rhinos’ academy semi-final against Warrington Wolves at Headingley the same day will be postponed.