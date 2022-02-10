Leeds Rhinos’ free-to-air season opener is a huge opportunity for Super League – Peter Smith

The competition’s very first game, when Paris St Germain beat Sheffield Eagles in front of a massive crowd in the French capital, would be up there, but this weekend offers Super League an opportunity it simply can’t afford to waste.

For the first time, a Super League game will be shown live on free-to-air television, Channel 4 having agreed a deal to broadcast 10 fixtures in each of the next two seasons.

That opens the competition to a huge new market and massive potential audience who will be seeing rugby league for the first time.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar, left, and Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell, right, pose with presenter Adam Hills at this week’s Channel 4 launch. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Sky have revolutionised the game; it would not be a full-time, summer sport without their influence, but – particularly after 26 years – their coverage is primarily aimed at existing fans.

Channel 4 will, according to presenter Adam Hills, take a fresh approach.

Speaking at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Leeds this week, Hills pledged the station’s coverage will “look a little cooler” than what is seen on Sky or the BBC.

The Sydney Rabbitohs fan, who plays for Warrington’s physical disabilities rugby league team, is also determined to stress the game’s “inclusive” nature, which is a strength it can really build on.

The first Super League game to be shown live on free-to-air television will be Leeds Rhinos' clash with Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Saturday. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

New audiences, potentially new sponsors and more income flowing into the sport is the aim, but it’s not a foregone conclusion. Rugby league has a habit of shooting itself in the foot – the Toronto Wolfpack fiasco is a prime example – and anything that can go wrong, tends to.

Older readers will remember the 2000 World Cup, when a combination of poorly-chosen venues, disorganised organisation and the wettest autumn since Noah was around contributed to a disastrous few weeks from which it took the sport years to recover.

You don’t have to be Michael Fish to predict hurricane force winds, blizzards, torrential rain and potentially a tornado or two centred on Headingley this Saturday afternoon, but in rugby league the one thing that can usually be relied on is the players.

Channel 4 has chosen wisely. Saturday will see two of the sport’s biggest and best-run clubs – and strongest squads – go head to head in an encounter packed with storylines.

Unfortunately, one of those, Blake Austin’s debut for Leeds against his former club, has fallen by the wayside, but the two teams produced a pair of thrilling encounters last year and there’s no reason why this weekend should be any different.

Both sides have individuals who can make things happen and the rival coaches are media-savvy, which will certainly help, but it’s not all down to the players.

Headingley is a superb, atmospheric stadium, but it looks at its best when it is full. Super League needs the committed fans to get themselves off their armchairs and into the stands in two days’ time, as they have done for both this year’s televised Championship fixtures.

That’s not easy, particularly for away supporters at a time when money is tight, but a big gate will make for a better occasion.

Rugby league has a reputation for the supposed friendly nature of its crowds.

That’s not always the case – as anyone who has attended a recent cup final or Magic Weekend will confirm – but spectators need to be on their best behaviour on Saturday.

Some chants that have crept into the game over the past few years aren’t acceptable – particularly at 12.30pm on a Saturday – so the fans have a part to play as well.

Like both sets of players, Channel 4 won’t get everything right on day one.

It’s a new exercise for them and teething problems are inevitable, but they have assembled a good team.

Hills loves the sport and enthusiasm radiates off him, Helen Skelton is an excellent choice as pitchside reporter – which might make for some interesting interviews with her hubby Richie Myler – and Mark Wilson is one of the game’s best commentators.

With ex-Sky rugby league producer Neville Smith at the helm, the whole thing is in very safe hands and Saturday really could be the start of a beautiful friendship.