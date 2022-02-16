Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin returns to Australia on compassionate leave

The Papua New Guinea international bravely stepped forward to play against Warrington Wolves last weekend just days after the sudden death of his father.

Martin is one of five players who played in the 22-20 defeat against the Wolves who are not included in Richard Agar’s 21-man squad to play at Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Richie Myler has been ruled out with a groin injury suffered on Saturday while winger David Fusitu’a misses out as he completes his mandatory minimum 10-day return to play protocol following a failed head injury assessment against the Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin is hauled to the floor by Warrington's Peter Mata'utia last weekend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Rhinos are also without forwards James Bentley and Brad Dwyer who begin their four and one-game suspensions respectively. Leeds do however welcome back Blake Austin who is set to make his debut at the DW Stadium. Austin missed the game against his former club Warrington last week through suspension.

Wigan make just one change to their side that won at Hull KR in round one. Young hooker Brad O’Neill replaces injured centre Iain Thornley.

Wigan Warriors from: Bibby, Hardaker, Marshall, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Mago, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies, Ellis, Smith, Partington, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Field, Miski, O’Neill.

Leeds Rhinos from: Walker, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Tetevano, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Tindall.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin is tackled by Warrington's Oliver Holmes and George Williams. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Referee: Liam Moore.