Leeds Rhinos forward banned for three Super League matches

BANNED: Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Cook Islands and New Zealand International received a three-game penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with a grade C high tackle in last week's win at Wigan Warriors.

The 'reckless' challenge was on John Bateman in the second minute.

Because of the bank holiday, bans from the most recent round of matches will apply from Magic Weekend, which begins next Saturday.

Tetevano has the option to appeal, which would be heard on Wednesday.

Tetevano is set to miss next Saturday's meeting with Hull at Newcastle, the trip to St Helens six days later and Rhinos' final game of the regular season, at home to Hulk KR.

He has already served a four-match ban after being sent off in a Challenge Cup tie at St Helens earlier this season.