Mellor made 79 appearances for Giants from 2017-2019.

They take on Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Mellor said:

“There’s a lot of people at that club that deserve it.

Alex Mellor was a Cup winner at Wembley two years ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I am happy for their players and I think they are going to win.

“In finals, it is all about who performs on the day.

“I think it is a bit of a lottery for who wins out of the two of them. I don’t think there’s any favourites, but I think they could edge it.”

Giants had a tough first season under coach Ian Watson last year, but are one of the form teams this term.

They are on a four-match winning run and sit fourth in Betfred Super League, one place and a point behind Wigan.

Watson was coach of Salford Red Devils when they were beaten by Leeds in the 2020 Challenge Cup final, behind closed doors at Wembley.

Mellor, who played that afternoon, said: “He seems to have got all their individual players playing pretty well and playing to their strengths.

“As a collective they seem to be playing much better. It is good to see.”

Chris Hill, the veteran prop signed from Warrington Wolves, has been a key addition for Giants this year, Mellor reckons.

He said: “You know what you get with Chris Hill, he is a good player, he is experienced and he brings a lot to them.”

This weekend is a huge one for Huddersfield, with the town’s football club facing Nottingham Forest at Wembley tomorrow in the Championship play-off final.

Giants have struggled to attract fans throughout their time in Super League, but a win today could change that, Mellor believes.

He said: “It is hard for them because the football is so well supported in the town.

“A lot of people sway towards that, but if they could get a lot more numbers in that stadium it would be such a good place to play.

“I am sure a win would boost that and I think Town getting to the play-off final helps.