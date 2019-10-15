Leeds Rhinos: Former winger Ryan Hall is impressed by the way his replacement Ash Handley has taken up the baton at Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Hall

Hall’s move to Sydney Roosters a year ago opened a vacancy on Rhinos’ left-wing and Handley grabbed his chance, scoring 22 tries in 2019 and being named Leeds’ player of the year.

The two Oulton Raiders products are both in England’s squad for the World Nines in Sydney this weekend and Hall said: “My dad’s a big Rhinos fan and when I was leaving he said ‘What do you reckon to Ash, getting the number five shirt?’

“I said I thought he’d go really, really well. That was before the season kicked off so I’m glad it came true and he played to his potential.

“He’s still only a young kid so he has still got a little bit left to go development-wise, but I am pretty proud of him for what he has done. He was sat behind me for quite a long time, finally got his shot and taken it with both hands. Now we might get a chance to play together again for England Nines and it’s great to see.”

Hall’s Rhinos career was ended by an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August last year. He recovered to make his NRL debut, but managed only six matches before suffering more knee damage.

He didn’t regain his place for Roosters’ Grand Final win over Canberra Raiders, but insisted: “When I did play, I thought I played all right.

“I was quite pleased with how I came back from that injury and I fitted into the team pretty well. I thought I was going pretty well – I don’t know what would have happened with the team if I had kept fit, but I’d back myself.

“It’s just one of those things and part and parcel of rugby league. People get injured, you can’t prevent that as much as you want to.

“It’s a bit of a brutal sport and it was just one of those things that I was on the receiving end of this time.”

Hall was a non-playing reserve for the title decider and added: “It was great, because I have been part of it.

“I’ve been part of the squad, added my input into what I think we should do and all that sort of stuff.

“I wasn’t part of the playing squad on the day, but I was the 18th man and I got to do my part no matter how insignificant it was.