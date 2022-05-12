In a salary cap sport, not every member of a squad can be a superstar.

Sometimes young players destined for big things don't make the grade at the first attempt, ones who arrive with a huge reputation fail to impress or occasionally things just don't work out.

Here's 17 players - some of them legends at other clubs - who had a relatively brief stint at Rhinos, with varying degrees of success.

How many do you remember?

1. Sateki Tuipulotu (1996) The New Zealand-born full-back played in three rugby union World Cups for Tonga, but switched codes briefly with Rhinos, scoring a try and two goals in nine appearances during 1996. Photo: Steve Riding

2. David Barnhill (2000) The prop made nine State of Origin appearances before joining Rhinos. He played 33 times in 2000, but returned to Australia at the end of that season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Brett Mullins (2001) A Canberra Raiders legend, with Test and State of Origin caps to his name, Mullins had a dismal spell at Leeds, playing only 12 times. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Adrian Vowles (2002) Most famous for his time at Castleford Tigers, the former Man of Steel played 20 games in a single season with Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding