Alex Mellor, a member of Rhinos' Challenge Cup-winning side two years ago, has been drafted in after not playing in either of Rhinos’ last two senior games.

Reserves' coach Chev Walker said: “This is what the reserves is for, to give him some minutes to put himself into contention next week.

“It’s a good turning point, the fact we’ve got some first teamers using the reserves for what it’s meant for.”

Rhinos reserves coach Chev Walker. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Walker said Mellor is keen to get back on the field.

He added: “He has been ill and he didn’t pull through last week to be 18th man.

“He is there or thereabouts, he just needs some minutes.

“I had a good chat with him and he’s looking forward to bringing a bit of leadership and driving standards for some of the younger lads as well.

“He’s not going to be kicking stones and feeling hard done to, he is looking forward to it.”

A young Rhinos’ squad will be bolstered by Sam Davis, Myles Harrison and Jacob Ogden on loan from York City Knights.

Walker said: “Wigan was a really physical game and the majority of them found it hard, but it’s in the difficult times you grow and learn a bit more about yourself and what you are capable of doing and can and can’t get away with.”

Walker also coaches Rhinos’ under-18s, who play in alternative weeks to the reserves and some of tonight’s squad were involved in the academy’s 45-12 win over Hull KR at Headingley last Friday.

“It is a steep learning curve for a lot of them,” Walker added.

“I would really like to get to the point where the reserves is a reward, but at the minute we are helping Bradford out with some of our fringe players [on dual-registration], therefore some of our young boys are getting a shot in the reserves before it’s probably time.