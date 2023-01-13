Leeds Rhinos feature heavily as finalists for 2023 Leeds Sports Awards are announced

This year's event will take place on Friday, March 17 at New Dock Hall where 16 awards will be handed out to the city's sporting stars. There will also be a Sporting Pride of Leeds Award sponsored by Leeds Beckett University which will be revealed on the night. Previous winners include Josh Warrington, Kevin Sinfield OBE and last year’s recipient, Rob Burrow MBE.

Rhinos are heavily represented in this year's list of finalists which feature World, European and National Champions including Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE, Tom Pidcock MBE, Jack Laugher MBE and Hannah Cockroft OBE. After a record level of nominations, the finalists include a large number of individuals and teams who have been selected for the very first time. The awards celebrate the sporting achievements of athletes of all ages and levels, coaches administrators, volunteers and the Community Champions, who kept their communities active during 2022. A new award, the Inclusivity Champion, has been introduced to recognise those organisations who have created and developed programmes to demonstrate that diversity is at the heart of everything they do.

Peter Smith, chair of Sport Leeds, said: “The awards have grown from a small “invite only” ceremony to one of the highlights of the Leeds Sporting calendar with an attendance in excess of 600 expected for this year’s event. We look forward to celebrating the sporting successes and commitment of all those involved in sport across the city.”

FINALISTS: Unveiled for the 2023 Leeds Sports Awards for which Leeds Rhinos feature heavily. Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan, above, is a former winner of the event's Leeds Sporting Pride Award. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

The 2023 Leeds Sports Awards are delivered by Sport Leeds along with event partners Leeds City Council and Leeds Beckett University with the support of Leeds Trinity University and the University of Leeds.Tickets for the event can be purchased from Leeds Ticket Hub via the link HERE

Full list of 2023 Leeds Sports Awards FinalistsAthletes of the City (Sponsored by Leeds Sixth Form College and Leeds Sports Connect)Sportsman: Harry Brook, Jack Laugher MBE, Tom Pidcock MBE.Sportswoman: Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE, Keely Hodgkinson, Lizzie Bird.Disability Sportsman: Fin Tonner, James Simpson, Nathan Collins, Nick Leigh.Disability Sportswoman: Hannah Cockroft OBE, Jess Fullagar, Jodie Boyd-Ward, Kadeena Cox OBE, Zara Mullooly.Young Disability Sportsperson: Lucas Town, Lydia Warner, Oliver Porter.Young Sportswomen: Kidiest Hodgson, Leah Schlosshan, Scarlet Garland.Young Sportsman: Charlie Broome, Jake Passmore, Nathan Hampshire.Beacons of the City (Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University)Active Schools: Prince Henry's Grammar School, The Ruth Gorse Academy, Trinity Academy Leeds.

