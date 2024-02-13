Harry Newman on the attack in pre-season against Hull KR, with Brodie Croft in support. Fan David Muhl reckons they will be an exciting combination this year. Picture by Steve Riding.

After the disappointment of eighth place in 2023, Rhinos have a new-look squad and our panel reckon some star signings, including ex-Salford Red Devils duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, will make Leeds a different proposition this term. Rhinos kick off with a home game against Salford on Friday and expectations are high for a round one win to get coach Rohan Smith’s side up and running.

IAIN SHARP

Forget the winter storms, chipping ice off your car and the pithy comments from the uninitiated saying “I thought you lot played in summer.” The news that February is here and the start of the rugby league season once again should be enough to warm anyone’s eight winter undervests.

Fan Becky Oxley reckons Cameron Smith, seen in pre-season action against Wakefield, is an excellent choice as Leeds Rhinos captain. Picture by Steve Riding.

Life in LS6 hasn’t been dull, coming on the back of last season and coach Rohan Smith’s equivalent of the musical ‘difficult second album’. The squad has been purged and replaced. Perhaps THE transfer swoop of the close season, obtaining Brody Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford, along with a few other new faces, means that the pressure and expectation of the faithful is back on. If things ‘click’ and ‘gel’ then we are, on paper, good enough to be serious contenders.

There also seems a new vibrance in rugby league in general, with marketing giants IMG finally giving RL the kick up the backside it needed to make it look a credible sporting offering. I’ve always advocated that free-to-air TV deals are the way forward to get the game into people’s homes and showcase the great skills of the players, making them household names in not just Hull or Huddersfield, but Harrow and Hastings too, just as we did in the 60s and 70s almost weekly on BBC’s Grandstand. The countdown to Friday night’s opening clash with Salford has well and truly begun.

BECKY OXLEY

So the 28th season of Super League is almost upon us and there seems to be a real excitement building to what hopefully is going to be a great season of rugby. There feels to be a real buzz around Headingley this year and a real hope of silverware at the end of it.

Last year was Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith's 'difficult second album', according to fan Iain Sharp. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The off-season signings of Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft from Salford are the pair to watch, I think. They were top players at Salford and have a real desire for silverware and hopefully they will bring a good skill set and leadership. Cam Smith as club captain is a good call. He is Mr Consistent and having spent his whole playing career at the Rhinos, it is role that is well deserved and I’m sure he will deliver the goods.

Last year was overall disappointing with glimmers of what we were capable of. This season I think will be exciting and I believe we will be there in the play-offs at the end of the season with a good chance of silverware at the end. I am feeling the nerves starting and I’m sure the players will be too, but hopefully come 8pm on Friday night that will be turned into fire in the belly for a great opening match against Salford and two points to start the 2024 season off with a bang.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

After the disappointing end to last year, I was dreading the 2024 season. The club was heading in the wrong direction and did not look like changing at all. However, Leeds Rhinos have put their money where their mouth is and the off-season rebuild is something that the most optimistic fan wouldn’t have even dreamed of.

The standout acquisition has to be Brodie Croft. The former Man of Steel is a massive upgrade on Blake Austin and I believe he will step up and have a huge impact in his first season in Blue and Amber. Another player I am predicting will have a standout season is Harry Newman. He looks and sounds like he is in a better place than last season and I think he is going to be one of our star players this season, especially now his future has been sorted out.

While I’m trying my best not to get carried away, I would be disappointed if Leeds did not make an appearance in one of the finals this season. We have the quality to beat any Super League team, the challenge is to find that consistency we have been lacking for many years now.

Looking ahead to Friday’s game, I cannot see anything but a Leeds win. Salford have major off-field issues which has had a knock on effort on the squad and I think the Rhinos will capitalise. A big win at Headingley in the opening game would set the tone for what will hopefully be a better year for Leeds Rhinos.

GAVIN MILLER

It’s a new season. Hope, optimism and excitement is in abundance. New signings, a well bedded-in coach, season ticket sales in the bag, new shirts and lots of pre season work to hone skills and structures. It’s February and we are on the same points as everyone else.

There’s nothing but positive vibes and hopes and dreams from me. I’m really not thinking about Leeds being light in the pack, I’m not thinking about losing key players from last season, I’m not thinking about a coach who has struggled to implement his style into Super League and I’m not thinking about how long it may take an entirely new spine to bed in.

I will be at HQ on Friday night, happy to see season ticket friends again, who I’ve not seen since last season. I’m excited to see Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers in the flesh in blue and amber. I’m excited, I’m confident and I’m full of hope. Let’s see how I’m feeling this time next week .

DAVID MUHL

Well, it’s nearly here, the 2024 season and I can honestly say I’ve not looked forward to a season as much for a long time. I think we’ve put a good squad together this year with strength in all departments and in our final pre-season game against Hull KR there were very positive signs.

Our first game on Friday against Salford will be interesting for a number of reasons. Firstly, it’s the first proper run out and could set the course for the season. Hopefully the players will want to put on a show for the fans. Secondly, Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft will be playing against their former team and this always adds spice to a game. We will be without one of my favourite players, Morgan Gannon, who has suffered more concussion. We need to take care of young Morgan and make sure he doesn’t go down the same route as Stevie Ward. We’ll also be missing James Donaldson who had a good testimonial against Hull KR and has become a valuable member of the squad over the last few years, a player who never takes a backwards step.