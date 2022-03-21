Leeds Rhinos fans are saying the same thing following Richard Agar' resignation

However, a number of Rhinos fans noted the role played by Agar, as he has been hailed by many for steadying the ship at Headingley while also winning the Challenge Cup in 2020.

He took over from Australian David Furner in 2019 but has now stepped down from his role after a poor start to the 2022 Super League season, with Rhinos winning just one of their six league games.

Here's how social media reacted to his resignation...

RICHARD AGAR: Resigned as Leeds Rhinos head coach on Monday. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ashley Earnshaw (@ashearnshaw) said: "Thanks for steadying the ship and for the CC [Challenge Cup] win but time for a new direction. Should have happened at the end of the season."

Phil Hardaker (@philjh1975) said: "Should be thanked for getting us on a good footing again. More than enough there for a suitable new coach to work with and start getting some results."

Carl (@CarlT092) said: "Good time for him to go, but sad too. He genuinely seems a nice guy who did his upmost for the club."

Kris Kirkbride (@krisleeds) said: "I don't think anyone should take pleasure in a someone losing their job - but a change was needed. Hopefully he gets a job 'upstairs' [sic] as he's a valuable asset in terms of his knowledge. It's now up to the players to stand up and be counted."

Ben Sibley (@RealBenSibley) said: "I'm sad that it hasn't worked out for Richard in the long term but it was clear that a change of direction was needed. Best of luck to him in whatever he does next and let's make sure we recruit wisely Rhinos!"

Jules Waterfield said: "Correct decision. The bloke did well to steady the ship. Now it's time for some of the players to be openly honest, especially the new signings, they are just NOT playing to the standards required."

Dan Smith said: "I'd definitely say it was [the right move], for the club and Richard's sake. Richard looked dejected in his post match pressers [sic], he's also said he never wanted the job long term. It's probably a move that should've been done in the winter but here we are."