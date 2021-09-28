Briscoe, 31, made his Rhinos debut in 2014 and next year will be his 15th season in Super League.

Having made his debut for Hull in 2008, Briscoe has been capped 15 times by England in a career spanning more than 350 games.

One of only two ever-presents for Rhinos this season - alongside hooker Brad Dwyer - Briscoe recently switched from wing to centre and has scored eight tries in 24 appearances.

Tom Briscoe scores for Rhinos in this season's win at Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I would like to thank the RFL for granting my testimonial and I’m looking forward to it,” the Featherstone-born former Lance Todd Trophy winner said.

“Over the years I have been involved with a number of players’ testimonials here at Leeds and I know the Rhinos fans are always very supportive.

“I am very proud of our sport of rugby league and it has been a privilege to be involved at the highest level for nearly 20 years.

“Hopefully my three month testimonial will give me an opportunity to also thank those people who have made my career possible, with a number of events planned.”

Briscoe scored a record five tries in Rhinos’ 2015 Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR.

He was also a try scorer in Rhinos’ 2014 and 2020 Wembley victories - after twice being a runner-up with Hull.

He played in Leeds’ 2015 Grand Final defeat of Wigan Warriors which completed the treble, having scored a crucial touchdown in the win at Huddersfield Giants when Rhinos secured the league leaders’ shield.

He crossed twice in Rhinos’ 2017 Old Trafford victory over Castleford Tigers.

Briscoe’s testimonial will be launched at a Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, December 15, in Headingley Stadium’s Emerald Suite.

Tickets are on sale now priced £55 per person and can be booked by calling 0113 2033222 or emailing [email protected]