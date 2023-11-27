Leeds Rhinos enter new dual-registration partnership with Championship club
The Panthers will be able to call on fringe players from the Rhinos, while members of Liam Finn's squad have the opportunity to train in a full-time environment during pre-season.
Halifax previously partnered with Castleford Tigers.
"I'm grateful to Leeds Rhinos and Rohan Smith for selecting us as their partners," said Fax head coach Finn.
"Leeds Rhinos are a benchmark club for how they run and conduct themselves and as a club we can learn a lot from them away from the rugby field too.
“We feel we can offer young Rhinos a professional environment with our own quality experienced players when they come to us and aid their development whilst not missing out on training with Leeds.
"We know from last year how demanding the Championship is, especially if you do well in the cup, so we feel this will provide us with flexibility in our squad and opportunity for Leeds players."
Leeds were left looking for new partners following the end of their arrangement with Bradford Bulls.
Smith views Fax as a club that offer the Rhinos everything they need from a dual-registration partnership.
"Halifax is a club that we have had a close link with for a number of years through our assistant coach Scott Grix," said the Rhinos boss.
"Liam Finn has spent time with us this pre-season and we have already been able to welcome a number of their players to join us in pre-season.
"They have a good set-up that will benefit our young players when they go there on dual-registration and that is important for their development.
"I look forward to seeing this relationship develop this season and hopefully in the years ahead."