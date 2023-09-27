Leeds Rhinos end of season awards in pictures as club players of the year revealed
Leeds Rhinos have revealed their players of the year across the club’s various teams.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 300 guests, including players from the men’s, women’s, scholarship, academy, learning and physical disabilities teams, attended Rhinos’ first end of season awards ceremony since 2019.
The event clashed with Rhinos wheelchair side’s final game of the regular season, when they were crowned Super League leaders despite a defeat to arch-rivals Halifax Panthers.
Here’s a rundown of the major award winners.