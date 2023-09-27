Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Leeds Rhinos end of season awards in pictures as club players of the year revealed

Leeds Rhinos have revealed their players of the year across the club’s various teams.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than 300 guests, including players from the men’s, women’s, scholarship, academy, learning and physical disabilities teams, attended Rhinos’ first end of season awards ceremony since 2019.

The event clashed with Rhinos wheelchair side’s final game of the regular season, when they were crowned Super League leaders despite a defeat to arch-rivals Halifax Panthers.

Here’s a rundown of the major award winners.

Related topics:RhinosSuper LeagueHalifax Panthers