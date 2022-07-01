Rhinos’ return to Headingley against Wigan Warriors on Thursday, July 21, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Betfred Super League have confirmed.

And Sky will also provide live coverage of the women’s curtain-raiser between the same clubs.

Rhinos’ women’s and men’s games at St Helens last week were also staged as a double-header, with both being shown live on Sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men’s game will be Rhinos’ first home fixture for more than two months, since a win over Wakefield Trinity on May 20.

Sky have chosen Castleford Tigers’ visit to Hull as Super League round 20’s other televised fixture.

That means the game, scheduled for Sunday, July 24, will now be played two days earlier, on Friday, June 22.