Rhinos men's and women's teams will both visit Saints on Thursday, June 23.

The men's Betfred Super League round 16 match had already been confirmed as a Sky TV fixture, with an 8pm kick-off, but the broadcaster announced today (Monday) it will also provide live coverage of the women's game, kicking off at 5.30pm.

That will be a repeat of last Saturday's Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final, when Saints won 18-8 and the 2021 Super League title decider in which Rhinos were beaten 28-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' huddle before their Women's Challenge Cup final against St Helens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sky's other picks for men's Super League round 16 are Warrington Wolves against Hull FC on Friday, June 24 (8pm) and Hull KR versus Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, June 26 (3.15pm).