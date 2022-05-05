In 11 league matches, Rhinos have had seven sin-binnings and one sending-off, but that doesn't tell the full story.

While they have struggled to keep 13 players on the field - and been hit by a string of suspensions - Rhinos are far from Super League's bad boys in terms of penalties conceded.

Here's how their tally of penalties for and against compares to their 11 rivals.

1. Hull KR (penalty difference + 20) Tony Smith's side have been awarded 80 penalties, the most in Super League this year and conceded 60, which is the second-best. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Leeds Rhinos (penalty difference + 14) Rhyse Martin takes a kick for Rhinos, who have been awarded 78 penalties in 11 Super League matches - the second-best - and conceded 64, which is the fourth-lowest. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3. Warrington Wolves (penalty difference + 9) Joe Philbin on the charge for Warrington who have conceded the fewest penalties in Super League this year (59) and received 68. Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Wakefield Trinity (penalty difference 0) Wakefield coaches Willie Poching (right) and Francis Cummins have seen their side concede 68 penalties and concede the same number. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales