Leeds Rhinos debunk American footballer Cyrus Habibi-Likio contract claim

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:55 BST
Leeds Rhinos have rejected claims they have offered a contract to American football running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio.

California-born Habibi-Likio played college football for Oregon and Boise State and was signed up by Australian player agency Pacific Sports Management when the NRL staged matches in Las Vegas earlier this year.

placeholder image
Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller talks 'must-win' games, reveals his 'clear aim' for ...

In a recent a post on social media, he claimed: “A few weeks later they hit me up saying there’s a professional contract to the Super League in England and that team is the Leeds Rhinos. A very well-known team with rich history and culture. So right now, that’s my contract on the table and it looks like we’re going to England.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leerds Rhinos huddle, Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Leerds Rhinos huddle, Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

However, that was news to the club. Sporting director Ian Blease today (Saturday) said Habibi-Likio’s claim was “false”, though the player’s management have been trying to arrange a deal in Betfred Super League.

Related topics:AmericanCaliforniaSuper LeagueLas Vegas
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice