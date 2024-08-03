Leeds Rhinos debunk American footballer Cyrus Habibi-Likio contract claim
California-born Habibi-Likio played college football for Oregon and Boise State and was signed up by Australian player agency Pacific Sports Management when the NRL staged matches in Las Vegas earlier this year.
In a recent a post on social media, he claimed: “A few weeks later they hit me up saying there’s a professional contract to the Super League in England and that team is the Leeds Rhinos. A very well-known team with rich history and culture. So right now, that’s my contract on the table and it looks like we’re going to England.”
However, that was news to the club. Sporting director Ian Blease today (Saturday) said Habibi-Likio’s claim was “false”, though the player’s management have been trying to arrange a deal in Betfred Super League.