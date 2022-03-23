The Tonga and former Kiwi Test winger joined Rhinos in pre-season from New Zealand Warriors, but has played in only three of their’ six games so far.

He missed two matches after suffering concussion in round one and then sat out last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils because of a knee injury.

Speaking yesterday at his first pre-match press conference as interim-coach, Jamie Jones-Buchanan insisted he is keen to see Fusitu’a back in action, but won’t rush him if he is not ready.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Fusitu'a had this touchdown against Hull ruled out by the video referee. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA.

“Player welfare is really important and what we want is a fit and healthy David Fusitu’a,” Jones-Buchanan pledged.

“There’s a lot of the season left to be played.”

“He blew my mind in the off-season with his skill and his ability, I don’t think I have ever seen such a big man with the finesse he has got,” Jones-Buchanan said.

“He has got the potential to light up Super League and the Challenge Cup, broadcast on terrestrial. I really hope, for our sake and the game’s sake, he might be available, but I will be leaning on the physios to let us know what’s best for him.

“[We have to] make sure he is in the best frame of mind mentally and physically.

“The last thing we need against a team like Cas is for him to blow up and have an issue during the game and not be able to complete it. There’s a possibility, it is probably 60-40 at the minute, for.”

Hooker Corey Johnson, who has featured twice this season, including making his first Super League start against Hull a fortnight ago, has been ruled out after suffering knee damage playing for the reserves against Wigan last Friday.

“I don’t know how serious it is,” Jones-Buchanan said. “The last time I saw him, he was on crutches and had a brace on.

“I don’t know how long it will be or how precautionary that is.

“He certainly won’t be running around this week, he has got a pretty sore knee at the minute.”