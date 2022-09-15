Rhinos were in relegation danger midway through the campaign, but a run of 14 wins from their last 19 matches has left them 80 minutes away from Old Trafford.

Wigan finished second in the table, three places and nine points ahead of Leeds and will go into Friday’s tie as strong favourites, but Peet reckons the visitors are dangerous opponents.

“It is probably the Leeds we all expected at the start of the year,” he said. “I think most people had them in the top two or three and I was the same.

Muizz Mustapha, a try scorer agianst Wigan in July, is included in Rhinos' squad for Friday's semi-final. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I think their squad is right up there with anything in Super League. It took them a while to find their form, but now they have, they are very dangerous.”

Dream Team prop Mikolaj Oledzki has been included in Rhinos’ initial squad despite suffering a shoulder injury during last Friday’s win at Catalans Dragons.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon drops out because of concussion and joins centre Harry Newman and wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley on the casualty list, along with prop Tom Holroyd and teenage centre Max Simpson.

Morgan Gannon misses Rhinos' semi-final at Wigan after suffering concussion against Catalans last week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Another second-rower, Rhyse Martin, is suspended, but Bodene Thompson is in contention for the first time since suffering a rib injury against Hull KR on August 12.

Brad Dwyer, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha and Jack Sinfield are all vying for a recall.

Wigan are without stand-off Cade Cust who has an elbow injury.

Sam Powell comes back into the squad after recovering from a foot injury and is poised to make his 250th Wigan appearance.

Wigan coach Matt Peet. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks and Abbas Miski retain their place in the 21 despite not being selected against Catalans Dragons two weeks ago.

Wigan Warriors: from French, Bibby, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Mago, Isa, Bateman, Smithies, Ellis, H Smith, Partington, Harvard, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Field, Miski, O’Neill, Cooper.

Leeds Rhinos: from Sutcliffe, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, C Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).